Much Colder Air Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve been managing to avoid the colder air for quite awhile now, but that’s all about to change by the end of the week and especially by this weekend. A cold front is going to move through the area on Wednesday and what that will do is really increase our wind speeds for Wednesday. Expect wind gusts over 40 mph throughout the day with more clouds.

On top of the clouds, we’re tracking some light rain showers as the cold front moves through the area. Because of how much cooler it will be getting by Wednesday night with lows back in the 30′s, some flurries will be possible for parts of northern South Dakota. Sunshine will be back for Thursday and Friday, but highs will only be around 50 degrees.

This weekend will be getting even colder with high temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40′s along with morning lows in the mid to upper 20′s. Another system will be moving through which will bring a rain/snow mix to parts of the area by Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulation is not anticipated, but in parts of southwestern South Dakota and Nebraska some brief accumulations in grassy surfaces will be possible.

Temperatures will gradually be on the rise by the middle of next week back to the mid to upper 50′s as we manage to stay dry for the most part during this stretch.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.