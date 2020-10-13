Advertisement

Much Colder Air Returning

Highs in the 40′s Incoming
By Tyler Roney
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve been managing to avoid the colder air for quite awhile now, but that’s all about to change by the end of the week and especially by this weekend. A cold front is going to move through the area on Wednesday and what that will do is really increase our wind speeds for Wednesday. Expect wind gusts over 40 mph throughout the day with more clouds.

On top of the clouds, we’re tracking some light rain showers as the cold front moves through the area. Because of how much cooler it will be getting by Wednesday night with lows back in the 30′s, some flurries will be possible for parts of northern South Dakota. Sunshine will be back for Thursday and Friday, but highs will only be around 50 degrees.

This weekend will be getting even colder with high temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40′s along with morning lows in the mid to upper 20′s. Another system will be moving through which will bring a rain/snow mix to parts of the area by Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulation is not anticipated, but in parts of southwestern South Dakota and Nebraska some brief accumulations in grassy surfaces will be possible.

Temperatures will gradually be on the rise by the middle of next week back to the mid to upper 50′s as we manage to stay dry for the most part during this stretch.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather

Updated: 19 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

The Cool-Down Begins

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer Friday on the Way

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Another Warm Up Incoming

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
10p newscast recordings

Forecast

Temperatures on the Rise

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now