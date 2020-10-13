Advertisement

Premier Center hosts live drive-in concert amid pandemic

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Live music returned to the Denny Sanford Premier Center Monday night.

For King and Country took the stage outside the Premier Center for the first drive-in concert at the venue.

“It’s a little bit different and certainly a lot less capacity, but the staff is excited to be back out here working an event. Seeing our community members come out here and show their support and hopefully better times around the corner,” said Premier Center General Manager Mike Krewson.

Over 200 cars filled the parking lot, a much needed night out for many.

Concert fan Jeff Young said, “We’re pretty excited to be here and I can’t think of anything that we’ve done in the last few months that reached this level of excitement. It really makes us feel like things are coming back.”

“It feels much more normal,” said Jennifer Steele, a For King and Country fan.

“Just being able to enjoy live music, indoors or outdoors it doesn’t matter, just the fact that they found a way to get live music here and keep it safe with everybody I think this is a great thing,” Pat Shields of Sioux Falls added.

Concert goers were seen with masks and each car got two parking spots, one to park and one to sit and listen. Having the concert outside made for more social distancing, an importance aspect for some.

“I work at the hospital systems so I have to keep myself safe and not exposed so I don’t expose the staff at the hospital, so it’s really important,” said Sabra Shields who was in attendance.

The drive-in concert was originally planned for Sunday but weather delayed the event a day.

Drive-in concerts may be new to the area, but are already a big hit.

“I’ve heard people who are walking back and forth say ‘I really think this is going to be a fantastic event’ and ‘I hope they do this again, or something like this,’ and so I really think it’s going to catch on,” said Steele.

