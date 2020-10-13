Advertisement

SD Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder elected to national council

By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - The National Association of State Treasurers announced its 2021 leadership election results at a virtual Annual Business & Membership Meeting. South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder will serve as the organizations Treasurer starting January 1, 2021.

Haeder said, “It is an honor to work with such and exceptional and diverse group of Treasurers on both sides of the aisle. Through this opportunity, I will work to share our states vision of returning unclaimed funds to rightful owners, promote sound fiscal management and build lasting relationships that benefit our mission of government that serves the people.”

The roster of 2021 NAST elected leaders includes:

• President: Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell

• Senior Vice President: Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

• Secretary-Treasurer: South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder.

