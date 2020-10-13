Advertisement

South Dakota cities and business gear up for pheasant hunting season

Changes about pheasant hunting are being discussed.
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pheasant season is underway in South Dakota, with opening weekend for residents having occurred this past weekend.

This coming Saturday the 17th marks opening weekend for non-resident hunters, this year being the first one where hunters are able to start at 10 AM as opposed to noon. While the coronavirus continues to loom large over the state, many cities and businesses are “rolling out the orange carpet," and anticipating one of their largest turnouts ever for hunters from all over the globe.

“We are the bulls eye of pheasant hunting, I mean we are in the center of the ring for that.” says Major League Adventures Owner Tom Bruno.

Tom says that Major League Adventures is looking at one of its busiest pheasant hunting seasons since he opened up about twenty years ago. In addition to favorable new Game Fish and Parks rules and a good crop of birds out there, Bruno says that pheasant hunting is an ideal social distancing activity.

“With the unfortunate COVID situation, families are able to be together but still have the social distancing. Once you have an enjoyable experience here in the field, you’re going to want to do it again.” Bruno said.

The city of Pierre is just one South Dakota town treating “kickoff week” like a celebration.

“We have a paint the town orange, where we encourage our business community to roll out the orange carpet, decorate their store front with hunting gear, pumpkins, fall festivities.” says Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Seiner.

With people from all over the world flying into the state, many believe that pheasant hunting season is just another opportunity to showcase what South Dakota has to offer.

“We do anticipate that our hunting season will be strong as well, we are looking forward to seeing what it brings for us, but we anticipate it being a great tourist season and a great hunting season and Fall.” says Seiner.

The season will officially kick off this Saturday, October 17th at 10 AM.

