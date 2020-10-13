Advertisement

South Dakota reports rise in COVID-19 occupied hospital beds

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported an increase in hospital beds and ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients as active cases decreased slightly Tuesday.

The 414 new COVID-19 cases bring the state total to 29,339. Active cases decreased after surpassing 6,000 on Monday to 6,044.

The state also reported a jump in current hospitalizations by 24 to 302. Overall, 1,911 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus. COVID-19 patients occupy 13.5% of hospital beds with 27.8% of beds still available. COVID-19 patients occupy 19.9% of ICU beds in the state.

The death toll remains at 288 as no new deaths were reported Tuesday.

In total, 23,007 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

