Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A role model at Sully Buttes

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zachery Farries is a leader in the hallways at Sully Buttes High School and he likes being a part of this community.

“Being in a small school, it definitely has it’s advantages when you walk up in down the halls each day you see all these familiar faces. You hardly walk into a person that you don’t recognize, you just know that it’s going to be a better day when you see your friends up and down the halls."

Zachery carries a 3.97 GPA and is active in the National Honor Society. Zachery also plays on the football team and plays and coaches baseball, he tries to be a good example to the young kids.

“It’s definitely a big responsibility cause you know in the back of your mind that you always want to provide that good image for those younger kids.because at that age they learn so much from watching older people to what they do and just has a big influence on them.”

“Our elementary students are always watching our older students and Zach is definitely at the top of the list that they pay attention too. Zach is one of our students who excels in the classroom and outside the classroom, he is kind, respectful, just an overall great kid," says Counselor Kris Sweeter.

Zachery plans to attend college next year and continued on a path that’s he’s known his entire life.

“I grew up on a farm. Right now the plan is to attend college for something to do with agriculture, more than likely it will be agronomy."

Zachery dreams of taking over the family farm, one day.

For being named our scholar of the week, Zachary receives a $250 scholarship from the Oahe Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

