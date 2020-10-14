Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aberdeen prepares for 2020 Rooster Rush

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Out of state hunters are beginning to travel to Aberdeen for opening weekend of pheasant season.

News

Updates to Payroll Protection Program helping local business owners

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The US Small Business Administration has made it easier for small businesses seeking relief during the pandemic.

News

Updates to Payroll Protection Program helping local business owners

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The US Small Business Administration has made it easier for small businesses seeking relief during the pandemic.

News

Shopping local an option amid online shopping boom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Online shopping is becoming even more popular during the Coronavirus pandemic, but some Sioux Falls businesses are reminding you that you can shop local, online.

News

Domestic violence cases in Sioux Falls up nearly 12% amid the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Engen
Domestic violence cases in Sioux Falls up nearly 12% amid the pandemic

Latest News

News

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

News

Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls woman finds gratification in book folding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Nicole Collins said she enjoys book folding because she gets to see the process through.

News

Iowa sees 1,217 virus cases, 11 deaths as spread continues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa continues to experience widespread coronavirus spread with public health data showing 1,217 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 11 deaths.

News

Sanford Pentagon to host D1 basketball tournament Thanksgiving week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight-team men’s college basketball tournament Thanksgiving week.

News

Meet the Candidates: Senator Mike Rounds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is running for reelection this year and is being challenged by Democratic candidate Dan Ahlers.

News

ACLU of South Dakota launches voting rights campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
With less than 30 days until Election Day, staff from the American Civil Liberties Union launched a voting campaign encouraging voters to make a plan to vote.