SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Fresh off their best season in 10 years, the Canaries are for sale. It’s actually something the team’s owners have been thinking about for several months. I talked with Tom Garrity this morning and then again on Calling All Sports and they are in no hurry to sell the team...and they aren’t planning to close operations.

But with both owners living in Stillwater they just felt the time was right. And there’s nothing they would like more than to find some locally to take over the team. “If we can’t get the team sold to the right group and that’s the other thing too is we’d love to do it locally. We’d love to try to manage some relationship where we can maybe broker a new stadium somewhere in Sioux Falls. But if that doesn’t happen we’ll continue to own the team. It makes sense to hand it off to someone who can do a better job than we can do and we think the city would prosper under that environment," says Garrity.

Garrity is pretty busy as commissioner of the USHL as well. The Canaries made it all the way to the American Association championship series before losing to Milwaukee in 5 games. They were a fun team to watch, especially with local names like Logan Landon and Damek Tomscha playing such important roles in the team’s success.

Local ownership has worked out quite well for other teams like the Skyforce and Storm. Canaries owners are hoping the same can happen for baseball.

