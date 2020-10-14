Driver exam stations see backlog in appointments

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing pandemic has created a backlog at driver exam stations across South Dakota, as the Driver Licensing Program works to process renewals.

It’s something program director Jane Schrank says she and her staff have been working to alleviate for months.

“Some places, you can get in within a couple of weeks. Others, it may take you know a month and a half or so to get in.” Schrank says.

Driver exam stations across the state moved to appointment-only settings back in the Spring, and now some stations are facing varying wait times. The program has increased hours to meet this demand, and are urging those who can to renew online. Schrank says those online renewals will help the program better deal with the current demand of appointments.

We have somewhere between 25,000 and 29,000 expired licences and ID’s that we need to get renewed, in addition to the daily log of people that have to renew, that are expiring either today or tomorrow."

It’s an option that many looking to renew a license or I.D. may not realize they have, and something the program has been pushing those who can to do.

"You can renew your driver’s licence or I.D. every other renewal. So in most cases, that’s every ten years. So if you haven’t renewed online yet, you’re eligible.' Schrank says.

More information about how to renew online, or schedule an appointment at a driver exam station can be found here.

