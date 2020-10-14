Extremely Windy Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be an extremely windy day across the region. We’ll have wind gusts in between 45 and 55 mph this afternoon. Wind Advisories will be in effect for everyone, and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for southeastern parts of the region this afternoon. Clouds will increase up north and out west and we’ll have a chance of a few showers, primarily along and north of Highway 14. Highs will be in the 60s today with maybe some 70s in northwestern Iowa.

Overnight, the wind will ease up a bit and it will be quite chilly. Most of us will drop below freezing with upper 20s possible to the north. There will be plenty of sunshine for Thursday, but still a little breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs for most of us will only be in the upper 40s. We may crack 50 in southeastern parts of the region. We’ll stay cool Friday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s again.

Over the weekend, we’ll warm up a bit Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with some getting close to 60 again. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers to the north, as well. Then another shot of cooler air will settle in for Sunday dropping highs into the low to mid 40s. Heading into next week, highs will be stuck in the 40s and 50s for everyone.

