Four people displaced after Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four people are displaced after an early morning fire Wednesday in the southeast part of Sioux Falls.

It started just before 1:30 AM in a neighborhood near 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Captain Rocky Foster said there are no injuries.

Most of the damage was on the back porch of the home and on the exterior of the house.

