Iowa sees 1,217 virus cases, 11 deaths as spread continues

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa continues to experience widespread coronavirus spread with public health data showing 1,217 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 11 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the state had 1,492 deaths and 101,812 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The number of people in hospitals also reached a new high Wednesday with 473 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of people admitted with the virus in the past 24 hours was the third highest.

State data also shows 18 counties with a 14-day average positivity rate of more than 15%, the level at which Gov. Kim Reynolds allows school districts to apply to the state to send students home for online learning temporarily.

