Meet the Candidates: Senator Mike Rounds

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is running for reelection this year and is being challenged by Democratic candidate Dan Ahlers.

In our Meet the Candidates segment we sit one-on-one with the candidates to learn more about their campaigns and themselves in the process.

Watch part one of our conversation with Senator Rounds above and you can find part two below.

