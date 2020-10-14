Police searching for suspect in fatal Sioux Falls shooting, another in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say two suspects have been identified and charged in a fatal shooting over 1lbs. of marijuana in southwest Sioux Falls on October 8th.

On October 8th, police responded to a report of gunshots near 57th Street and South Baneberry Drive at around 3:30 am. Shortly after police received a report of an accident near 57th Street and Marion Road.

Arriving officers found the driver involved in the crash and discovered that the passenger had been shot. The passenger, 36-year-old man Clay Douglas Stubbs, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Through the investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspects and learned that they met with the victims for a drug transaction. Police say an argument broke out over money owed for previous drug transactions and that’s when the shots were fired.

One suspect, 39-year-old Lowell Patrick Luberg, is in custody and awaiting transportation to the Minnehaha County Jail.

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect 34-year-old Ryan Noel Aadland.

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public and that the investigation is ongoing.

