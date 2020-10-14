Advertisement

Sanford Pentagon to host D1 basketball tournament Thanksgiving week

The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight-team men’s college basketball tournament Thanksgiving week.
The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight-team men’s college basketball tournament Thanksgiving week.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight-team men’s college basketball tournament Thanksgiving week.

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic includes Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia, and Wichita State and will run November 25-27th. All 12 games will air live on ESPN networks.

Tickets will go on sale on November 1st, with a limited amount available for each game. Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls and will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25

1 pm West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 pm Ohio State vs. Memphis

6 pm Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 pm Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26

11 am Semifinal No. 1

1:30 pm Semifinal No. 2

5:30 pm Consolation semifinal No. 1

8 pm Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27

TBD

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa sees 1,217 virus cases, 11 deaths as spread continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa continues to experience widespread coronavirus spread with public health data showing 1,217 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 11 deaths.

News

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

News

Meet the Candidates: Senator Mike Rounds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds is running for reelection this year and is being challenged by Democratic candidate Dan Ahlers.

News

ACLU of South Dakota launches voting rights campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
With less than 30 days until Election Day, staff from the American Civil Liberties Union launched a voting campaign encouraging voters to make a plan to vote.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reaches new milestone as it surpasses 30,000 total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
South Dakota reached a new milestone on Wednesday as the state Department of Health reported the state surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases.

News

Police searching for suspect in fatal Sioux Falls shooting, another in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two suspects have been identified and charged in a fatal shooting over marijuana in southwest Sioux Falls on October 8th.

News

South Dakota Capitol fence nears completion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The construction project is just one of the latest to take place in and around the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

News

Semi-truck driver uninjured after trailer catches on fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A 44-year-old driver was not injured after his semi-truck and trailer caught on fire Wednesday morning.

News

Burn ban for Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Burn ban for Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now