Sanford Pentagon to host D1 basketball tournament Thanksgiving week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight-team men’s college basketball tournament Thanksgiving week.

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic includes Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia, and Wichita State and will run November 25-27th. All 12 games will air live on ESPN networks.

Tickets will go on sale on November 1st, with a limited amount available for each game. Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls and will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25

1 pm West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 pm Ohio State vs. Memphis

6 pm Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 pm Dayton vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26

11 am Semifinal No. 1

1:30 pm Semifinal No. 2

5:30 pm Consolation semifinal No. 1

8 pm Consolation semifinal No. 2

Nov. 27

TBD

