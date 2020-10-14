Semi-truck driver uninjured after trailer catches on fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi-truck and trailer caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the 44-year-old driver was on I-29 near the Tea Exit around 4:00 AM when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer of the semi-truck.

He pulled over to the east shoulder of the interstate when his truck and trailer became engulfed in flames. He was able to get out safely without getting injured.

The northbound lanes of I-29 were closed for a short time Wednesday morning as crews put the fire out.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.