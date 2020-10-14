Advertisement

Semi-truck driver uninjured after trailer catches on fire

A truck driver is uninjured after the trailer on his semi-truck caught on fire Wednesday morning.
A truck driver is uninjured after the trailer on his semi-truck caught on fire Wednesday morning.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi-truck and trailer caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the 44-year-old driver was on I-29 near the Tea Exit around 4:00 AM when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer of the semi-truck.

He pulled over to the east shoulder of the interstate when his truck and trailer became engulfed in flames. He was able to get out safely without getting injured.

The northbound lanes of I-29 were closed for a short time Wednesday morning as crews put the fire out.

