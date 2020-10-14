Advertisement

SF Christian and Huron both victorious in volleyball Tuesday night

Chargers remain unbeaten, Tigers edge Tigers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Huron Tigers went into the Harrisburg gym ranked 3rd in Class “AA” this week. They left with a hard-earned win that went right down to the wire, 16-14 in the 5th and final set. And it was a much different story at the Chargers gym where the #1 team in Class “A” remained perfect through 20 matches with a 3-0 win over Tri-Valley.

