Shopping local an option amid online shopping boom

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Shoppers are getting an early start to holiday shopping this year.

Instead of waiting until Black Friday, Amazon and other major retailers are having online deals this week.

Online shopping is becoming even more popular during the Coronavirus pandemic, but some Sioux Falls businesses are reminding you that you can shop locally, online.

“Yesterday was the opening day of Prime Day and at midnight orders starting coming in and I was like ‘oh my gosh this has never happened for a small business like me,’” said Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage.

The pandemic gave Savage time to strengthen her website, with the hope of making it easier for people to shop locally.

“So many things that you can buy locally. I would say in a city our size you can get almost anything you can find on Amazon you can get it here locally. It might take a little extra work to find where, but we’ve got so many great local businesses all throughout our city and the money goes back into our community,” said Savage.

That’s a message echoed by another local store with an online presence, Terra Shepherd Boutique and Apothecary.

“So much more than just buying things, it’s relationships. We run on tighter margins year-round, so this time of year is really important just to catch up. Especially this year when there’s so much uncertainty,” Terra Shepherd Boutique and Apothecary owner Sara Jamison said.

A unique part about the local buying experience is store owners being heavily involved in the entire process of your order.

“When you order too, we’re the ones that pack it and write your note and send it off to you,” said Jamison.

“We print the orders, and then we start pulling them all ourselves while we are at the store and helping people. People can pick it up at either location or we deliver and it was so much fun I was delivering all over town yesterday,” Savage added.

