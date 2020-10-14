Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police search for missing, endangered kids

Sioux Falls police are looking for a 2 year old and infant.
Sioux Falls police are looking for a 2 year old and infant.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police believe the kids’ father may have taken them. Officers posted to the department’s Facebook Tuesday, asking for the public’s help to find the children.

Apallo Gutzmer is 9 months old and Kingston Gutzmer is 2 years old. They were both last seen around 2:00 PM Saturday near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue with their dad, Cody Gutzmer. Since then, Cody has turned off his phone.

He was last seen driving a 2004 Silver Chevy Venture with a South Dakota license plat of 1CC659.

Sioux Falls police believe the kids' father took them and turned off his phone.
Sioux Falls police believe the kids' father took them and turned off his phone.(KSFY)

If you have any information on where the two kids might be or Cody, call Sioux Falls police at 605-367-7000.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators’ final questions

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge describes herself as taking a conservative, originalist approach to the Constitution.

News

Burn ban for Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Burn ban for Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Four people displaced after Sioux Falls house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Four people displaced after Sioux Falls house fire.

Latest News

News

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

News

Voters to decide bond issue for Lincoln County jail

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
On election day, Lincoln County residents will decide a bond measure for a new county jail and public safety center. A public information meeting Tuesday gave residents more information before making a vote this November.

News

Driver exam stations see backlog in appointments

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The ongoing pandemic has created a backlog at driver exam stations across South Dakota, as the Driver Licensing Program works to process renewals.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Pregnancy and health insurance plans

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“You should be able to rely on your agent and your health insurance carrier to speak to you in your plain language, and to explain it to you all those things that maybe you don’t quite understand,” said Reitzel.

News

Authorities release 911 call, AG Ravnsborg’s BAC in fatal crash investigation update

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gov. Noem will give an update on the investigation involving AG Jason Ravnsborg after he struck and killed a pedestrian last month.

News

South Dakota reports rise in COVID-19 occupied hospital beds

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported an increase in hospital beds and ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients as active cases decreased slightly Tuesday.