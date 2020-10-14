Sioux Falls Police search for missing, endangered kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police believe the kids’ father may have taken them. Officers posted to the department’s Facebook Tuesday, asking for the public’s help to find the children.
Apallo Gutzmer is 9 months old and Kingston Gutzmer is 2 years old. They were both last seen around 2:00 PM Saturday near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue with their dad, Cody Gutzmer. Since then, Cody has turned off his phone.
He was last seen driving a 2004 Silver Chevy Venture with a South Dakota license plat of 1CC659.
If you have any information on where the two kids might be or Cody, call Sioux Falls police at 605-367-7000.
