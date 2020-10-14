Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls woman finds gratification in book folding

A Sioux Falls woman said she likes to see the final product of folding a book.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The saying of “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” rings true for a Sioux Falls woman. Nicole Collins is keeping books that may otherwise be donated or tossed out and giving them a new look.

“I just really enjoyed doing it, and I thought it was really cool, and I feel a lot more productive watching tv when I have something else that I’m doing,” Collins said.

She folds pages in the books.

“Usually, people are like how? They’re confused. How’d you do that? And people, a lot of times think that I’ve cut the book. I don’t generally cut the book,” she said.

She follows a pattern, marks the pages with measurements, and folds the pages accordingly.

“Sometimes, people have a special word or something that’s meaningful to their family or maybe a wedding date, and so it gives you another opportunity to kind of add that to your decorating,” Collins said.

Kelly Donovan found Nicole’s listing on Facebook Marketplace, advertising the books for sale.

“So I did some spiritual, faith-based quotes, and I decided when she brought them down, I asked her if she would be okay with me having some books in the store with her cards by it, so I could help her grow her business,” Donovan said.

Donovan is the owner of Bloom Room Boutique in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s really amazing what she can make in the books,” Donovan said.

Collins said technically, anyone can do this themselves but she takes the time to do it. She also enjoys seeing the process through.

“I feel like a lot of things in life, we go about and do and maybe we don’t see what the closure is. We don’t see how it ends,” Collins said. “It’s gratifying to say this was nothing that I was going to use any more, and now it’s something, and it’s cool.”

Collins said she usually doesn’t just sit and fold a book in one sitting. She’ll work on it whenever she has time, on a car ride or watching TV. But it takes a total of about seven to eight hours to finish it. If you’re interested in learning more about her books she creates, email Collins at nicole@ncollins.com.

If there is someone you think we should all know, please email a nomination to news@dakotanewsnow.com.

