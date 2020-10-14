Advertisement

South Dakota Capitol fence nears completion

The fence is under four feet tall, and is meant to protect against any cars.
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Pierre and the Capitol Complex in it continue to see a number of changes by way of construction project.

One of the most notable of those changes is the fence that is in the process of going up around the Capitol, which is meant to serve as a protective barrier against cars.

South Dakota Bureau of Administration Commissioner Scott Bollinger says that the fence is meant to serve as a sort of “insurance policy.”

“The end goal is to protect the asset, I mean the Bureau of Administration is responsible for risk management, our insurance program. We are trying to protect the building from someone who may like to do damage to the building.” says Bollinger.

The fence is just one of many construction projects going on in and around Pierre, to include the Governor’s Mansion fence, and work being done on the Richard Kneip building, which houses the Department of Social Services. The construction projects are all part of a broader effort to shore up security, particularly in a post-COVID-19 world.

“We’re calling it controlling access to the buildings, and it is really a change of events in light of COVID, even just flu season. People have ready access walking in and out of state buildings. We are at a point where does it make sense to allow just anyone to walk in who may not be feeling well?” says Bollinger.

Many residents in Pierre say they love the aesthetic of the Capitol building, and what it means to the city writ large. They can see the fence being a welcome addition as well.

“It is short enough that it doesn’t take away from the aesthetic of the building, it is still really accessible to everybody, but it does add a little extra security.” Says Pierre resident Katie Shroyer.

The fence will essentially encircle the building, with the exception of the entryways. At this point in time, construction crews have mostly to just finish up on landscaping and wiring, and expect to be done sometime within the next two months.

When all said and done, South Dakota taxpayers will be on the hook for $821,142, which Commissioner Bollinger says came from the normally allotted budget the Bureau of Administration gets any other year.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police searching for suspect in fatal Sioux Falls shooting, another in custody

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two suspects have been identified and charged in a fatal shooting over marijuana in southwest Sioux Falls on October 8th.

News

LIVE: Called ‘unashamedly pro-life,’ Barrett faces senators anew

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Wednesday’s session is set to be Barrett’s last before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

News

Semi-truck driver uninjured after trailer catches on fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A 44-year-old driver was not injured after his semi-truck and trailer caught on fire Wednesday morning.

News

Burn ban for Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Burn ban for Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls Police search for missing, endangered kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police believe the two kids' father may have taken them and then turned off his phone.

News

Four people displaced after Sioux Falls house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Four people displaced after Sioux Falls house fire.

News

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WFSB Staff
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

News

Voters to decide bond issue for Lincoln County jail

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
On election day, Lincoln County residents will decide a bond measure for a new county jail and public safety center. A public information meeting Tuesday gave residents more information before making a vote this November.

News

Driver exam stations see backlog in appointments

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The ongoing pandemic has created a backlog at driver exam stations across South Dakota, as the Driver Licensing Program works to process renewals.