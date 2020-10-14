South Dakota reaches new milestone as it surpasses 30,000 total COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota reached a new milestone on Wednesday as the state Department of Health reported the state surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases.

876 new coronavirus cases bring the state total to 30,215. 6,604 of those cases are currently active.

The state also reported three new deaths bringing the total death toll to 291. The deaths were reported in Codington, Douglas, and Pennington Counties.

52 new hospitalizations were reported Wednesday as the state currently has 303 patients hospitalized. In the state, coronavirus patients occupy 12.4% of hospital beds with 33.9% of beds available. Coronavirus patients also occupy 20.7% of ICU beds with 39% of ICU beds still available. 1,963 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in total.

A majority of the hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients are in the Sioux Empire with 164 of the 303 hospitalizations.

313 new recoveries were also reported Wednesday. Overall, 23,320 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.

