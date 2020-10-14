State “AA” soccer finals are set after semi’s Tuesday night

RAPID CITY and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd seeded Rapid City Stevens girls were the latest team to be eliminated from post season play along with the #3 Watertown boys Tuesday night.

The 4th-ranked Brandon Valley girls did advance to the finals with a 2-0 win over O’Gorman behind strong play in goal from Paige Hoeke and goals from Chloe Lippert and Julia Kreutner and they are the highest seed left. That’s because Roosevelt went to Rapid City and beat Stevens 2-1. Macie Haggerty’s header put the Riders ahead and went on to win by that margin.

In the boys games Tuesday night, O’Gorman upset Watertown on the Arrows home field 2-1. And top-seeded RC Stevens rallied on a pair of Zack Williams goals to beat Roosevelt 2-1. He’s scored 25 times this year!

