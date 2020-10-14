Voters to decide bond issue for Lincoln County jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On election day, Lincoln County residents will decide a bond measure for a new county jail and public safety center. A public information meeting Tuesday gave residents more information before making a vote this November.

This bond would allow Lincoln County to house their own inmates as the county continues to grow.

“I compare this to renting a home versus buying a home. It’s a long term play. It’s very simple to keep renting, but if the public decides that they are ready to make the investment into our future this is a good option and I hope they can seriously consider it,” said Michael Poppins, Lincoln County Chairman.

Many people showed up to the lincoln county commissioners meeting to share their concerns and thoughts. Some are not happy with land being purchased for the jail in Tea.

“I hear a lot of talk about this facility being in the north part of the county. So it’s convenient for the people in the north part of the county, but what about the ones in the south part? Is this just a preemptive strike to get the courthouse and everything up here? What about us in the south?” said Steve Wickre, Mayor of Hudson.

“It’s a mile and a half from my daughter’s school. Everyone’s concern here is you’re going to put a jail cell right in the middle of a neighborhood a mile away from town,” said Tea Resident Mike Schmidt.

Others are concerned about the cost and how it could affect property value and taxes.

“The county, I think it’s overspending and along with the other costs that are going on with county for the public as in schools and taxes and everything. I think it’s time we need to regroup and come back to reality,” said Canton Resident Roger Knutson.

The county chairman says the projected cost for the project is around $34 million.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.