Advertisement

Windy Conditions Leading to Fire Concern

Prepare for Colder Air
By Tyler Roney
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Windy conditions will be persisting through tonight all across the area. Wind gusts for the day have already exceeded 50 mph in portions of South Dakota. The wind will gradually die down overnight and into Thursday, but expect breezy conditions to return for the day with wind gusts getting up to 30 mph.

We’ll be starting off Thursday on a much cooler note as well with morning lows in the lower to mid 30′s. This is just the beginning of much colder air moving in. Highs on Thursday will only top out near 50 degrees with a generally sunny sky. We’re tracking a chance for some light drizzle and even a few flurries along and west of the Missouri by tomorrow evening. On Friday, expect more sunshine with highs only getting to near 50 degrees.

The weekend will continue to bring more changes. Saturday will be slightly warmer by only around 5 degrees as we wait for a second cold front to move through the region. This will drop our highs on Sunday down to the lower to mid 40′s with morning lows dropping to the lower to mid 20′s. We’re tracking some rain Saturday night and into Sunday. With the colder air, there will be some snowflakes mixing in so don’t be surprised to see them!

Temperatures next week will warm back up slowly into the middle to upper 50′s with chances for hit and miss light rainfall.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Much Colder Air Returning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update

Updated: 18 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

The Cool-Down Begins

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Latest News

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT

Forecast

Warmer Friday on the Way

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Another Warm Up Incoming

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
10p newscast recordings