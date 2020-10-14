Windy Conditions Leading to Fire Concern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Windy conditions will be persisting through tonight all across the area. Wind gusts for the day have already exceeded 50 mph in portions of South Dakota. The wind will gradually die down overnight and into Thursday, but expect breezy conditions to return for the day with wind gusts getting up to 30 mph.

We’ll be starting off Thursday on a much cooler note as well with morning lows in the lower to mid 30′s. This is just the beginning of much colder air moving in. Highs on Thursday will only top out near 50 degrees with a generally sunny sky. We’re tracking a chance for some light drizzle and even a few flurries along and west of the Missouri by tomorrow evening. On Friday, expect more sunshine with highs only getting to near 50 degrees.

The weekend will continue to bring more changes. Saturday will be slightly warmer by only around 5 degrees as we wait for a second cold front to move through the region. This will drop our highs on Sunday down to the lower to mid 40′s with morning lows dropping to the lower to mid 20′s. We’re tracking some rain Saturday night and into Sunday. With the colder air, there will be some snowflakes mixing in so don’t be surprised to see them!

Temperatures next week will warm back up slowly into the middle to upper 50′s with chances for hit and miss light rainfall.

