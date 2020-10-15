Advertisement

Cooler and Breezy

Highs in the 40s, 50s
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll be starting off Thursday on a much cooler note as well with morning lows in the lower to mid 30s. This is just the beginning of much colder air moving in. Highs on Thursday will only top out near 50 degrees with a generally sunny sky. We’re tracking a chance for some light drizzle and even a few flurries along and west of the Missouri by tomorrow evening. On Friday, expect more sunshine with highs only getting to near 50 degrees.

The weekend will continue to bring more changes. Saturday will be slightly warmer by only around 5 degrees as we wait for a second cold front to move through the region. This will drop our highs on Sunday down to the lower to mid 40s with morning lows dropping to the lower to mid 20s. We’re tracking some rain Saturday night and into Sunday. With the colder air, there will be some snowflakes mixing in so don’t be surprised to see them!

Temperatures next week will warm back up slowly into the middle to upper 50s with chances for hit and miss light rainfall.

