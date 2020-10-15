Advertisement

Crossover Classic at Thanksgiving is another big-time event at Pentagon

8 big-time teams coming to Pentagon November 25th-27th
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We have another big-time event coming to Sioux Falls over Thanksgiving. An elite field of men’s college basketball programs will compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic November 25-27.

It is a brand new event with 8 programs you will recognize. In fact 2 of them played each other in 2015 at the Pentagon when Memphis took on Wichita State.

They have combined for 70 appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and 20 trips to the Final Four. The field of men’s teams includes Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State. Needless to say, Sanford officials are pumped. “We are very very excited to announce that the 20-21 college basketball season will tip off from the Sanford Pentagon, live on ESPN November 25th. This event is a culmination of years of hard work, a lot of time spent building relationships and that’s really the reason this event is happening because of those relationships," says Jesse Smith-VP of Operations at Sanford Sports Complex.

November 25th schedule

1:00 West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

3:30 Ohio State vs. Memphis

6:00 Creighton vs. Utah

8:30 Dayton vs. Wichita State

November 26th

Semi’s 11:00 and 1:30

Consolation semi’s 5:30 and 8:00

November 27th

Championship times TBD

*All games are on ESPN

