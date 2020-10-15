Advertisement

Dakota State edged at home and NW beats DWU in college volleyball

Trojans lose 5-setter at home and the Red Raiders rally to beat Tigers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, SD and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -After losing the first set, Dakota State’s volleyball team roared back to win the next 2 sets 25-23. But Bellevue then rallied to take the final 2 sets and the match. Riley Grandpre and Hannah Viet each had 11 kills and Maddie Polzin 10 for Dakota State as the Trojans saw their record fall to 6-4.

And in Orange City, the Northwestern Red Raiders were looking to duplicate a recent 3-1 win over the Tigers. But Ady Dwight with 21 kills and Jadie DeLange-12 kills led the visitors to a 25-17 win in the first set. But the Red Raiders came back to win the final 3 sets and the match as Anna Wedel had a dozen kills and Makenzie Fink led the way with 21. Northwestern is now 8-1 for the year and DWU is 8-6.

