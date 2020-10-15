Getting Even Colder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve been treated to some much warmer air as of late, but that all changed today thanks to a cold front that moved through. That will keep our morning lows Friday in the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s and highs will get back to around 50 degrees by the afternoon.

Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day on Friday leading to a chance for some very light showers across mainly northern South Dakota. We wouldn’t be surprised if a few flurries fell as well with how much colder the morning lows will be. Saturday will feature a brief warm up for the southern portions of the area including Sioux Falls with temperatures back in the upper 50′s to near 60, but then another cold front will push through that night.

That cold front will develop some more showers and even some snowflakes mixing in as temperatures drop Saturday night into Sunday morning into the 20′s for many. With ground temperatures still warm and the forcing of the precipitation looking rather weak, snowfall accumulation is not anticipated. At worst case, we may see some briefly on grassy surfaces but that will all disappear once the snow stops and temperatures warm above freezing. Sundays highs will only be in the lower to mid 40′s with morning lows on Monday dropping to the lower to mid 20′s.

Temperatures will stay cold next week before they slowly rebound back into the lower to mid 50′s by the end of next week, but it’s trending like temperatures will certainly stay below 60 degrees for quite awhile with no major warm ups on the way soon...

