Advertisement

Governor defends rally as Iowa’s virus death toll tops 1,500

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The state is reporting that more than 1,500 Iowa residents have died of the coronavirus amid a continuing surge of virus cases.

The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that in the last 24 hours, there were 1,410 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths. The number of Iowans who have died of the virus climbed to 1,505.

Despite the increase, Gov. Kim Reynolds says hospitals are managing well and there is no need for new actions to slow the virus activity in the state.

Reynolds spoke a day after participating in an outdoor rally for President Donald Trump. Thousands of supporters packed closely together for several hours, and while masks were given to participants, many didn’t appear to wear them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sanford, Avera make changes as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
As South Dakota sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, Sanford and Avera Health are making changes to free up staff and increase their surge capacities in Sioux Falls.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: The importance of getting a mammogram during a pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
There is a 12% lifetime risk in this country of getting breast cancer here in South Dakota our numbers actually run a little higher than the national average.

News

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

News

Report: Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The online retail giant Amazon has purchased a plot of land in northwest Sioux Falls for a future project.

Latest News

News

South Dakota records 13 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases surpass 7,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 13 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as new cases continued to surge in the state Thursday.

News

Minnesota town residents oppose church listed as hate group

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents packed a town hall in a tiny western Minnesota community to voice opposition to plans by a controversial Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group.

News

South Dakota’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota’s minimum wage is set to receive a boost in 2021.

News

South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment claims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims continue to hover slightly above pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

News

South Dakota election officials stage “mock election”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The "mock election" was intended to serve as a way for the state to make sure everything was running smoothly ahead of November 3rd.

News

Hartford hosts Witches & Warlocks Wine Walk

Updated: 6 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now