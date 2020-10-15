Hartford hosts Witches & Warlocks Wine Walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Witches & Warlocks Wine Walk kicks off on Saturday in Hartford, getting people in the Halloween spirit while also allowing for plenty of outdoor activity.

The walk is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., involving all sorts of breweries, bars and stores along the downtown route. There will also be games and fire pits, along with prizes for the best costume of the night.

Tickets are $25 and include a wine tasting, chili and a drink. To join in the festivities, head over to the First Street and Main Ave. in Hartford, and for a list of participating locations, look at the event’s Facebook page.

