Presentation College hosts “Nurse for a Day” for high school students

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The need for nurses and medical staff hasn’t been anymore obvious than during the ongoing pandemic. So it didn’t come as a surprise to India Klipfel, Director of Admissions at Presentation College when the school’s “Nurse for a Day” event quickly filled up with high school students looking for experience in the nursing field.

“We originally had two days set aside for this event for the Fall, and those filled up in about two days of us opening the event. And so we opened a third.” Klipfel says.

Thursday’s event on campus gave high school students knowledge and first hand experience of many of the common tasks a nurse will have, guided by current Presentation College nursing students. And spots filled up quickly for all three dates, as the pandemic cancelled any hopes students would find shadowing experiences in hospitals and clinics. Kylee Wadsworth, a senior at Hamlin high school, says getting to work with current students is important to her, after her plans were affected by the pandemic.

“Kind of like a job shadow experience-type deal. Because of COVID I didn’t get to do that. So this is kind of a make up for that. But I’m excited to be on campus and to learn, and foreshadow what I’m going to see in the future.” Wadsworth says.

Klipfel says she had no problem working with the nursing department to open up another date for high school students to come in, recognizing the current need for nurses and medical staff across the country.

“Seeing how much need there is for nurses, especially students who are really compassionate, have a really good heart, really want to help people. I think they’re really able to see, like ‘Wow, there’s a big need in the world.’ Like, hospitals are full and we need nurses.”

Presentation’s two other “Nurse for a Day” events on November 12th and 19th are already full, with spots filling up within days of being announced.

