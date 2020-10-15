Report: Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The online retail giant Amazon has purchased a plot of land in northwest Sioux Falls for a future project.

SiouxFalls.Business reports Amazon.com Services Inc. bought 80 acres of land at Foundation Park and Marion Road Thursday.

A potential Amazon warehouse and distribution center in Sioux Falls has been rumored for months, but the company has not confirmed its plans yet. Amazon also previously submitted a federal grant to assist with infrastructure in Sioux Falls.

Read the full report on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.