Report: Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls

File photo of Amazon facility in Beloit, Wis.
File photo of Amazon facility in Beloit, Wis.(nbc15)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The online retail giant Amazon has purchased a plot of land in northwest Sioux Falls for a future project.

SiouxFalls.Business reports Amazon.com Services Inc. bought 80 acres of land at Foundation Park and Marion Road Thursday.

A potential Amazon warehouse and distribution center in Sioux Falls has been rumored for months, but the company has not confirmed its plans yet. Amazon also previously submitted a federal grant to assist with infrastructure in Sioux Falls.

Read the full report on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

