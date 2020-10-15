Sioux Empire Community Theatre prepares for four shows in Season 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The four shows the Sioux Empire Community Theatre will produce for Season 18 are “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “The Music Man," “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Footloose.” “It’s a Wonderful Life” will start on December 1st with “The Music Man” running in March, “Beauty and the Beast” in April and “Footloose” in June. You can find more information on each show here.

The shows will be performed inside the Orpheum in Downtown Sioux Falls. Season tickets are on sale for $100 for all four shows. Individual tickets won’t be available until November 1st.

Staff has taken COVID-19 into consideration while making the decision to bring theatre back to the Orpheum. There will be a social distancing seating arrangement, a mask requirement, and hand sanitizer stations.

The pandemic postponed “Beauty and the Beast” from last season, so the crew will be bringing that back in the spring to finally be performed on stage.

