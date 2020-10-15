Advertisement

Sioux Empire Community Theatre prepares for four shows in Season 18

Four shows will be produced for the Sioux Empire Community Theatre's 18th season.
Four shows will be produced for the Sioux Empire Community Theatre's 18th season.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The four shows the Sioux Empire Community Theatre will produce for Season 18 are “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “The Music Man," “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Footloose.” “It’s a Wonderful Life” will start on December 1st with “The Music Man” running in March, “Beauty and the Beast” in April and “Footloose” in June. You can find more information on each show here.

The shows will be performed inside the Orpheum in Downtown Sioux Falls. Season tickets are on sale for $100 for all four shows. Individual tickets won’t be available until November 1st.

Staff has taken COVID-19 into consideration while making the decision to bring theatre back to the Orpheum. There will be a social distancing seating arrangement, a mask requirement, and hand sanitizer stations.

The pandemic postponed “Beauty and the Beast” from last season, so the crew will be bringing that back in the spring to finally be performed on stage.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moving more affordable housing into Sioux Falls

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Sioux Falls city officials want to add 1,000 new affordable housing units by 2022. Currently, they are at about 350 units.

News

Aberdeen prepares for 2020 Rooster Rush

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Out of state hunters are beginning to travel to Aberdeen for opening weekend of pheasant season.

News

Updates to Payroll Protection Program helping local business owners

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The US Small Business Administration has made it easier for small businesses seeking relief during the pandemic.

News

Updates to Payroll Protection Program helping local business owners

Updated: 11 hours ago
The US Small Business Administration has made it easier for small businesses seeking relief during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Shopping local an option amid online shopping boom

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Online shopping is becoming even more popular during the Coronavirus pandemic, but some Sioux Falls businesses are reminding you that you can shop local, online.

News

Domestic violence cases in Sioux Falls up nearly 12% amid the pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Domestic violence cases in Sioux Falls up nearly 12% amid the pandemic

News

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

News

Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls woman finds gratification in book folding

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Nicole Collins said she enjoys book folding because she gets to see the process through.

News

Iowa sees 1,217 virus cases, 11 deaths as spread continues

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa continues to experience widespread coronavirus spread with public health data showing 1,217 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 11 deaths.

News

Sanford Pentagon to host D1 basketball tournament Thanksgiving week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Sanford Pentagon will host an eight-team men’s college basketball tournament Thanksgiving week.