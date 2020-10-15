Advertisement

South Dakota records 13 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases surpass 7,000

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say 13 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as new cases continued to surge in the state Thursday.

The 13 additional deaths bring total deaths in the state to 304. One victim was in their 40s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and eight over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 797 new cases Thursday. The state has had 31,013 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 23,576 of which are now listed as recovered. Active cases rose by over 500 to 7,132, which marks a new high for the state.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 304. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12 percent of the state’s hospital beds and 20 percent of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. Statewide, 32 percent of hospital beds and 40 percent of ICU beds are still available. These numbers are lower in the Black Hills and Sioux Empire regions of the states; officials say 23 percent of beds in the Sioux Empire area are still open, and 20 percent of Black Hills area hospital beds are open.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The online retail giant Amazon has purchased a plot of land in northwest Sioux Falls for a future project.

News

LIVE: Senate Judiciary sets vote on Barrett, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

News

Minnesota town residents oppose church listed as hate group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents packed a town hall in a tiny western Minnesota community to voice opposition to plans by a controversial Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group.

News

South Dakota’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota’s minimum wage is set to receive a boost in 2021.

Latest News

News

South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims continue to hover slightly above pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

News

South Dakota election officials stage “mock election”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The "mock election" was intended to serve as a way for the state to make sure everything was running smoothly ahead of November 3rd.

News

Hartford hosts Witches & Warlocks Wine Walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hartford hosts Witches & Warlocks Wine Walk

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hartford hosts Witches & Warlocks Wine Walk

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hartford hosts Witches & Warlocks Wine Walk

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now