South Dakota records 13 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases surpass 7,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say 13 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as new cases continued to surge in the state Thursday.

The 13 additional deaths bring total deaths in the state to 304. One victim was in their 40s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and eight over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 797 new cases Thursday. The state has had 31,013 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 23,576 of which are now listed as recovered. Active cases rose by over 500 to 7,132, which marks a new high for the state.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 304. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 12 percent of the state’s hospital beds and 20 percent of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. Statewide, 32 percent of hospital beds and 40 percent of ICU beds are still available. These numbers are lower in the Black Hills and Sioux Empire regions of the states; officials say 23 percent of beds in the Sioux Empire area are still open, and 20 percent of Black Hills area hospital beds are open.

