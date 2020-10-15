Advertisement

South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment claims

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First-time unemployment claims continue to hover slightly above pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

The Department of Labor processed a total of 382 initial weekly claims for unemployment last week, down 62 from the previous week. Claims have floated around 300 to 400 per week over the past month, with a low of 267 two weeks ago. The state averaged around 200 to 300 weekly claims prior to the coronavirus, but saw several thousand per week in the early months of the pandemic.

The latest number of continued state claims is 5,389 for the week ending Oct. 3, an increase of 311 from the prior week’s total of 5,078. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say the state paid out a total of $907,000 in benefits, in addition to $772,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $498,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $131,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

