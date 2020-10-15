Advertisement

Survey shows pandemic creating heavier workload for South Dakota teachers

By Miranda Paige
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t easy. Just ask South Dakota teachers. On Thursday, the South Dakota Education Association released the results of a survey of teachers.

To no one’s surprise, teachers are working more than ever. 76% say they’ve seen their workload increase this year, but that’s not their only concern.

Are you working more/less/ about the same as you did last year?
Are you working more/less/ about the same as you did last year?(NONE)

This school year is certainly one for the books as teachers navigate teaching during a pandemic.

“It’s been pretty crazy. It’s honestly a lot better than I thought. I mean there’s definitely challenges every day and it’s different,” said Dominique Strubbe, a 2nd-grade teacher at Elk Point-Jefferson.

The South Dakota Education Association surveyed 1,178 educators. The results show the majority of teachers believe school should be in person or should be taught as a hybrid model. Just under 16% believe school should be all virtual.

Now that you have been in school, what schedule do you think should be used?
Now that you have been in school, what schedule do you think should be used?(NONE)

One big concern for teachers this year is time. Almost half are working 45 to 50 plus hours a week. Many of those hours are spent preparing lessons for in-person and online.

How many hours are you working per week?
How many hours are you working per week?(NONE)

“Getting used to how to design a lesson plan in Seesaw or how to deliver instructions in Seesaw,” said Laura Morales-Weatherford, a 3rd-grade teacher at Sonia Sotomayor.

And trying to teach students who’ve had to isolate or quarantine at home.

“We go through a lot of material in one day and they need those skills and those skills build on each other. So at first, I was like ‘Oh boy, how’s this going to go?’ But kids are very good at adapting. So so far so good,” said Strubbe.

Some teachers are happy with their school district.

“Our district has done a great job at just supporting us, helping us through it. They’ve given us training. Anytime we have questions or a problem they are right here to help us,” said Strubbe.

However, nearly 58% feel they are not being listened to.

My district is listening to educator input as it relates to COVID-19.
My district is listening to educator input as it relates to COVID-19.(NONE)

“It would be nice if, you know the administrators, the school boards and the teachers could all get together, think outside the box and try to find a way to support each other and make everybody feel a little less stressed right now,” said Loren Paul, President of the South Dakota Education Association.

“Because the administrators with all the contact tracing they are doing, they have their hands full. And the school boards making tough decisions, they have their hands full. Everybody is just feeling overwhelmed right now.”

A teacher shortage is already happening across the state and the SDEA fears the pandemic will make it worse.

“It’s burnout from not feeling supported, not knowing what to do, not feeling safe,” said Paul.

For now, many teachers are trying to stay positive.

“It’s stressful sometimes, yes, but it’s rewarding at the end of the day to see the families, to see the kids striving to reach their goals even though you know we are in this pandemic,” said Morales-Weatherford.

Teachers also responded that they generally feel safe or are in-different with the safety precautions their districts have adopted. 20 percent feel unsafe and 8 percent feel very unsafe. Over half of educators (56%) also believe their district is providing enough PPE to protect themselves and their students.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Presentation College hosts “Nurse for a Day” for high school students

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
High school students get a chance to experience many common tasks that nurses have at Presentation College's "Nurse for a Day."

News

SDSU President reflects on Fall semester, looks forward to Spring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The South Dakota Board of Regents are moving forward with a regular schedule this upcoming spring semester.

News

Total cost of Governor’s Mansion fence $462,000; cost to taxpayers unclear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The contract to build a security fence around the South Dakota Governor’s Mansion in Pierre has been made public, though the exact cost to the state is still unknown.

Community

Why I’m sleeping outside in a cardboard box tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
A group of Sioux Falls residents is choosing to sleep outside near 8th and Indiana in a cardboard box. The “sleeping out” annual event is at the invitation of directors at The Bishop Dudley hospitality house.

Latest News

News

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

News

Sanford, Avera make changes as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
As South Dakota sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, Sanford and Avera Health are making changes to free up staff and increase their surge capacities in Sioux Falls.

News

Governor defends rally as Iowa’s virus death toll tops 1,500

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state is reporting that more than 1,500 Iowa residents have died of the coronavirus amid a continuing surge of virus cases.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: The importance of getting a mammogram during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
There is a 12% lifetime risk in this country of getting breast cancer here in South Dakota our numbers actually run a little higher than the national average.

News

Report: Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The online retail giant Amazon has purchased a plot of land in northwest Sioux Falls for a future project.

News

South Dakota records 13 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases surpass 7,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 13 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as new cases continued to surge in the state Thursday.