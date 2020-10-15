Advertisement

The Billion Automotive Plays of the Week are quite Patriotic

It was a Patriotic week in tennis, golf and football
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s a whole lot of Lincoln in the countdown starting at number five where the Patriots Ava Leonard completes a perfect season with a state singles title, helping the Patriots win their 5th straight state tennis title.

On the golf course, Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg’s fired a two under par 69 in the final round of the state tournament to claim the individual title and help the Patrios win the team championship.

On the gridiron the Patriots go to the bag of tricks, as Payton Hughes and Nick Smith fake a field goal to perfection.

Sierra Barkus scores both O’Gorman goals to lead the Knights to an upset of unbeaten and top-seed Aberdeen in the AA Quarterfinals.

Our top play was supposed to be a simple screen play to end the half between Bridgewater-Emery Ethan and Garretson. Rylee Schultz had other ideas.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

