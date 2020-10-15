Advertisement

Total cost of Governor’s Mansion fence $462,000; cost to taxpayers unclear

Governor's Mansion in Pierre, file photo
Governor's Mansion in Pierre, file photo(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The contract to build a security fence around the South Dakota Governor’s Mansion in Pierre has been made public, though the exact cost to the state is still unknown.

The total amount of the contract to construct the fence is $462,000, according to Open.SD, the state government’s transparency website. The contract was awarded to Dakota First Enterprises, a Pierre-based construction firm.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s office said back in August that private donors had stepped up to pay for a “substantial portion” of the fence. However, on Thursday, spokesperson Ian Fury declined to specify what percentage was covered by private donations, and what portion was paid for by taxpayers.

When asked via email what portion was paid for by private donors, Fury replied “As previously stated, private donations are covering a substantial portion of that cost.”

The idea for a security fence at the Governor’s Mansion was first discussed in 2019 following recommendations from public safety officials, though the project did not come to fruition until this summer. In an email to legislators last month, Noem’s Policy Director Maggie Seidel explained the decision to move forward with the project.

“It’s no secret that a few individuals don’t like some of the decisions the Governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this pandemic and otherwise,” Seidel said. “In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence. But it only takes one, and per the Governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.”

The fence is part of a larger project to improve security throughout the Capitol Complex in Pierre.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Why I’m sleeping outside in a cardboard box tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Beth Warden
A group of Sioux Falls residents is choosing to sleep outside near 8th and Indiana in a cardboard box. The “sleeping out” annual event is at the invitation of directors at The Bishop Dudley hospitality house.

News

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

News

Sanford, Avera make changes as COVID-19 cases surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
As South Dakota sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, Sanford and Avera Health are making changes to free up staff and increase their surge capacities in Sioux Falls.

News

Governor defends rally as Iowa’s virus death toll tops 1,500

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state is reporting that more than 1,500 Iowa residents have died of the coronavirus amid a continuing surge of virus cases.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: The importance of getting a mammogram during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
There is a 12% lifetime risk in this country of getting breast cancer here in South Dakota our numbers actually run a little higher than the national average.

News

Report: Amazon buys land for project in northwest Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The online retail giant Amazon has purchased a plot of land in northwest Sioux Falls for a future project.

News

South Dakota records 13 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases surpass 7,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials say 13 more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as new cases continued to surge in the state Thursday.

News

Minnesota town residents oppose church listed as hate group

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents packed a town hall in a tiny western Minnesota community to voice opposition to plans by a controversial Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group.

News

South Dakota’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota’s minimum wage is set to receive a boost in 2021.

News

South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment claims

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
First-time unemployment claims continue to hover slightly above pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.