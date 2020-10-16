Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Thursday, October 15th

Brandon Valley girls soccer preview, volleyball highlights and more on the Crossover Classic
By Mark Ovenden
Oct. 15, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hills Beaver Creek’s football game Thursday night was a last minute cancellation because of COVID 19, but the Patriots will still host Edgerton/Ellsworth Satursday at 1:00. A preview of the Brandon Valley girls soccer team that plays for the “AA” state title Saturday, volleyball highlights from SF Christian and Washington sweeps and Sanford Health will have the Pentagon safe for the Crossover Classic starting November 25th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

