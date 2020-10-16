127 inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Department of Health and Department of Corrections gave an update on mass COVID-19 testing at its facilities on Friday.

The state conducted mass testing at the prison and reports that 127 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus with 22 inmates testing negative. Officials say those who tested positive are now in isolation. The DOC has suspended all inmate transfers, education, inmate skills training, and work programs at the prison.

The state also says there are only 10 active cases at the woman’s facility in Pierre and that 249 inmates and staff have recovered from the coronavirus. The outbreak at the woman’s prison was first reported in September.

