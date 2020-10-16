Avera opens second COVID-19 testing facility in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Health is opening a second COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Sioux Falls as the state continues to see a rise in cases.

The new testing site located at Minnesota Avenue and 23rd Street will have a larger capacity, allowing for six vehicles to drive through at once, according to Avera.

The location was recently purchased by Silver Star Car Wash.

“When Silverstar heard of our need for additional test collection capacity, they were willing to put their plans on hold and work out a lease agreement with us,” said Dave Flicek, President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. “We are grateful to Silverstar for their willingness and flexibility to allow us use of this facility for test collection.”

The new testing site is expected to open next week.

