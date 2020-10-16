Advertisement

Brandon Valley girls soccer team is peaking at the right time for the state championship Saturday

Lynx have solid senior leadership that has created steady improvement throughout the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a fun night for the Brandon Valley Girls soccer team Tuesday night. They beat O’Gorman 2-0 on their home turf to advance to the “AA” championship game Saturday in Huron against Roosevelt.

Head coach Jacob Shoup knew he had a good team all along, but look at all the upsets in the post season. He’s pretty happy that this senior-laden group gets to play one more game with a chance to win a state title. “Yeah I mean at the beginning of the season I knew we were a very talented group. It was kind of just figuring out what pieces we had to put together. We’re a very much senior-led group. We’ve got 9 seniors and they’re fantastic. We liked our chances. We had some stumbling blocks along the way but we liked our chances throughout the season. So we’ve continued to get better which has been good to see,” says the Lynx head coach.

And they knocked off a team that had delivered them disappointment in recent state tournaments which made it even more rewarding. The Lynx play the Rough Riders in the title game after they beat RC Stevens on their home field 2-1. Brandon Valley beat Roosevelt 1-0 in their only meeting in the regular season.

