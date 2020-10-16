Advertisement

City accepting proposals for community art, site enhancements at downtown Sioux Falls development

The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site enhancements at its newest development downtown.
The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site enhancements at its newest development downtown.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site enhancements at its newest development downtown.

The city will accept proposals for two areas at the Mall Avenue parking ramp along East Tenth Street near Philips Avenue. The projects include artwork on the south-facing exterior walls of the parking ramp and proposals for seating, art sculptures, or interactive play elements in the area south of the parking ramp to the sidewalk.

The city says the projects will be considered temporary and that the space will be made available for a minimum of six months.

The city will consider the submitted projects on several criteria including artistic expression and functionality, community value, and that the project evokes positivity and exemplifies a One Sioux Falls spirit.

Both projects will be considered to be temporary installations with the expectation that the space will be made available for a minimum of six months. Submitted projects will be considered on several criteria, including artistic expression and functionality, community value, and that the project evokes positivity and exemplifies a One Sioux Falls spirit.

Proposals are due by Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and October continues to be the month of awareness.