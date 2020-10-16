City accepting proposals for community art, site enhancements at downtown Sioux Falls development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is accepting proposals for temporary community art and site enhancements at its newest development downtown.

The city will accept proposals for two areas at the Mall Avenue parking ramp along East Tenth Street near Philips Avenue. The projects include artwork on the south-facing exterior walls of the parking ramp and proposals for seating, art sculptures, or interactive play elements in the area south of the parking ramp to the sidewalk.

The city says the projects will be considered temporary and that the space will be made available for a minimum of six months.

The city will consider the submitted projects on several criteria including artistic expression and functionality, community value, and that the project evokes positivity and exemplifies a One Sioux Falls spirit.

Proposals are due by Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

