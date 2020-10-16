Iowa virus deaths, new cases and positivity rate remain high

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa reported another 1,330 confirmed coronavirus infections as the state’s rate of coronavirus deaths, new cases and overall positivity rate indicated that statewide spread of the virus is continuing.

The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Friday came as the state reported 16 more deaths. Iowa now has had 104,552 confirmed positive cases and 1,521 deaths.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 fell slightly to 468 after reaching new highs nearly every day this week.

