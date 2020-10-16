Missouri man arrested for allegedly assaulting elderly woman in Sanborn County

SANBORN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, Quentin Hackley was arrested Thursday after assaulting an elderly woman and stealing her truck.

Chief Deputy Jason Coenen said Hackley pushed an elderly woman to the ground at a house in rural Woonsocket and then left in the woman’s Ford pickup. The woman received minor injuries.

A deputy found the truck and arrested Hackley about 35 miles away in Howard.

He’s facing charges of grand theft, simple assault, and ingestion of a controlled substance.

