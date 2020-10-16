Advertisement

Much Colder for Sunday

More Snowflakes Falling
By Tyler Roney
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a cold front that moved through the area, we’re going to be dealing with significantly cooler temperatures. Lows tonight will be down into the upper teens north to the mid to upper 20′s south. Sunshine will be back for Sunday, but highs will only top out in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees.

Expect colder mornings this upcoming week with morning lows in the 20′s. We’re tracking a system Sunday night into Monday that will bring some light snowfall back to the area. We saw some light snow on Friday morning across parts of the area and we’ll have the chance to see some minor accumulation out of this since most of the snow would take place overnight Sunday into Monday morning when temperatures are below freezing.

This upcoming week will remain much colder as well with highs only in the 40′s to barely getting to the 50′s by Wednesday and that will be a one day only appearance as we’ll be generally in the 40′s for the most part with morning lows ranging from the mid to upper 20′s. Chances for a rain/snow mix will be with us on Tuesday, Thursday, and next Saturday.

As far as any potential snowfall accumulations in the area by the end of this upcoming week and into the following weekend, it’s still much too early to tell. We’re at that time of the year where there is a lot of fluctuation in our weather patterns and temperatures play a major role in precipitation type. Stay with Dakota News Now and your First Alert Weather Team for information through the week on potential snowfall accumulation!

