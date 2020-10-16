Advertisement

Sanford Health donates $3 million to area food banks

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has donated $3 million to area food banks to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3 million donation will be split across Feeding South Dakota, Great Plains Food Bank, North Country Food Bank, Second Harvest North Central Foodbank, Second Harvest Heartland, Food Bank of Siouxland, and Food Bank of Iowa.

“At Sanford Health, we have always said we invest in the communities that we serve, and we have had a long-standing relationship with these organizations,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., Sanford Health senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We encourage our employees, and everyone in the communities we serve, to come together, support their local food banks, and by additional donations and volunteering our time, we can help eliminate hunger for those facing uncertainty during this ongoing pandemic.”

The donation comes the same day the United Nation’s World Food Day celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

