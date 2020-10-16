Sanford Health to keep safe environment for players, coaches at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All but one of the teams set to play in that Bahamas tournament will be coming to the Sanford Pentagon for some Thanksgiving basketball. Wichita State played Memphis here 5 years ago and Greg Marshall loved the venue. Ironically both of the teams will be in the field that plays in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic that will be televised by ESPN... 12 games in all with a very talented field.

And Sanford Health’s experience with COVID 19 testing on the PGA Tour also made the decision much easier for these teams to make the trip to South Dakota to open their seasons safely.

“I am particularly looking forward to the opportunity to bring these teams back in and get them started playing. As I think all of you know, this will be their 1st games for the year and so we’re already working with the conferences, the individual schools to make sure that we have what we need to provide a safe and enclosed space for them to practice, to perform and for them to get back into competition,” says Dr. Jeremy Cauwels-Senior VP of Clinic Quality at Sanford Health.

Joining those teams will be Ohio State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Creighton, Utah and Dayton. Opening round games are scheduled for November 25th with the title game on the 27th. There will be 12 games over the 3 days and all will be televised by ESPN.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.