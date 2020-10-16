SDSU launches ‘Pheasant State’ merchandise collection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University worked with the creative team at Collegiate Licensing Company to develop a new merchandise collection.

The unique set of logos and graphics for the collection features a pheasant in its natural habitat alongside the popular interlocking SD logo.

The Pheasant State logo and associated marks will be prominently featured on select apparel and non-apparel merchandise for South Dakota State fans, as well as hunters and those that love the outdoors.

“South Dakota State and the staff there, including licensing, communications, athletics, has been deeply involved in this process since the beginning. It was great to carry it out from the initial presentation from our partnership back last year, all the way through this launch just this week,” said Ben Emmons with Collegiate Licensing Company.

Pheasant State merchandise is available now at the South Dakota State bookstore, Scheels, Fleet Farm, and other participating retailers.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.